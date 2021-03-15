United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Hashtag Home
Clopton 26″ W Tufted Polyester Armchair
$299.00$193.99
At Wayfair
And approachable transitional take on a mid-century modern design, this accent armchair is a stylish addition to any seating ensemble. Founded on a solid rubberwood and ply frame, this dapper design strikes an updated club chair-style silhouette with a gently slanted backrest, sloping track arms, and four tapered square legs in a rich espresso finish. Brushed polyester blend upholstery envelops the seat, accented by button-tufting and piped edges for a tailored touch, while web suspension and medium-soft foam cushioning provide comfortable support.