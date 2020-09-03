Ella Paradis

Clitorally Amazing Bundle Gift Box

$64.98

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Give your little button a special treat and enjoy the Clitorally Amazing Bundle! This bundle is all about the clitorus, and has everything you need to have an extra tasty orgasm! You’ll be able to turn up the heat with Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator for the most erotic foreplay. Top it off with a Better Love Blowfish and Mini Zip, and your options just became endless with these three clitoral sex toys! Limited time offer so act fast!