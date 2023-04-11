Svakom

[Queen of Vibes! 4-in-1 Squirting Vibrator Sex Toy] Introducing Beatrice, a beautiful streamlined design clitoral dildo vibrator, coming with 2 types of detachable silicone heads. The large handle can also be used as a G spot dildo vibrator adult toy. Pinpoint clit stimulation , 4-way stimulation of sensitve places, let you just want to squirt [Clit & G Spot Precise Intensive Stimulation] Pinpoint stimulation, delicate but deep vibrations for clit and nipples. The motors of the sex toys have an amazing speed of up to 12,000 rotations per minute. Please use with waterbased lube [10 Vibration Patterns x 5 Levels of Strength] High-performance motors are both built into the clit part and the g-spot part of the sex toy vibrator, and 10 patterns of rhythm vibration for both. 5 levels of strength, from delicate yet deep vibrations to powerful and dynamic vibrations. In addition to the clit massage, the g point massage also P spot stimulation [Whisper Quiet Design & IPX7 Waterproof] The decibel is suppressed to 40db without worrying about the sound. High-grade silicone is used for the vibrator, which is CE / ROSH certified, safe and secure. Since it is IPX7 waterproof, bathroom ready. After use, washed it and stored neatly [Discreet Package] All SVAKOM adult sex toys are packaged in a discreet box to protect your privacy. Only over 18 years old can use this adult sex toy