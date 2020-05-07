Adorime

Clitoral Sucking Vibrator With 10 Intensities Modes

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

❤ VACUUM CLIT SUCKING: The suck Massager is designed to simulate realistic oral pleasure, sucks and vibrates the clitoris or nipples with 10 different modes from gentle to wild, let you have the new climax experience ❤ 100% BODY SAFE, EASY TO CLEAN: We only use top-of-the-line, silky soft, body-safe silicone in all of our products, it’s silky, healthy, odorless and easy to clean ❤ RECHARGEABLE: It comes with a USB charging cable so you can charge it anywhere, a single charge works 1+ hours! ❤ WATERPROOF: The magic sucker is seamless and waterproof, you can get more interesting to experience cycle flow air from the depths of the Bathtub ❤ Discreet Packing: We designed discreet packing to ensure your privacy. Please contact us if you have any questions about this product.