Clitoral Sucking Vibrator Sex Toys

【3 in 1 Multiple Experience】 The sucking vibrator has 3 functions and up to 10 frequencies, sucking, thrusting and vibrating modes,clitoral sucking vibrator can be used at the same time or enjoyed separately.The memory function of the female sex toy allows you to find fun in the process of exploration. 【Pulse pure technology】The clitoralis stimulator use the new patented pulse pure suction technology, the clitoralis sucker has 10 simulation sucking frequencies for you to choose, the sex toys have 0.7 inch sucking mouth better surrounds your clitoris,giving you a pleasurable memories，definitely a great choice of gift for women 【A refreshing experience】Rabbit designed the ultimate G spot stimulating sex toy, we have specially made longer and thicker,insertable size 6.3 inch, external with clitoral vibrator pleat design, thrust vibration combined with pulse pure technology and noise less than 60db, this new sex toy will give you an extra stimulating experience. 【Body-Safe Silicone 】This G Spot Vibrator is made of safe silicone, non-toxic,odorless and hypoallergenic, silky smooth and comfortable to the touch, easy to clean. IPX6 waterproof design allows you to go anywhere in the bathtub bathroom to enjoy the sex toy. 【QUZAR Service】 Our products come with discreet packaging, no need to worry about your privacy being compromised. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will also provide you with a one-year warranty return service.