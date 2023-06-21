Shockfans

Clitoral Sucking Vibrator

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

🧚‍♀【Triple Stimulation Sex Toy】This toys woman sex vibrators has 10 different vibrating & 5 licking & 8 sucking modes, the vibratir for women tongue encircling your clit and targeting it for intense stimulation, the sex machine womens sex toys from gentle to wild movements and a palpable sense of touch is a wonderful organ that can provide climax you never imagined. Triple the pleasure with this revolutionary womens vibrator! 🧚‍♀【5 Licking Modes Vibrator】This sex store for adult vibrator tip is a silicone tongue that flicks your lady bits and the soft tongue will lick your sensitive areas from gentle to wild and provide vibration at the same time, the toys couples adult giving you itchy and fascinating pleasure. The sexual tools for female is a pleasure queen will triple your experience to the huge “O”! The adult sex toys combination of tongue licking and suction brings you to experience a magical pleasure! 🧚‍♀【3 Sucking Modes Adult Toys】This vibrating sucking for her pleasure uses the latest vacuum sucking technology to more realistically simulate the process of swallowing during games, The sex machines interchangeable suction covers suck your sweet spots hard once you attach any of them to the device, If you want to spice things up in bed a little bit more, Try applying this clit licker & sucking vibrator to your breast, suction vibrator with a powerful suction tech that will make you moan. 🧚‍♀【10 Tail Vibration Modes Dildo】 Once you have been turned on by the clit vibrator licker & sucker, now get down to another world of ecstasy with g spot vibrator, the wand massager well-curved tip reaches your hot spot easily and delivers rumbling vibrations to help you climb up to the peak, effortlessly. While the vibrator wand main shaft your g spot area, enjoy the clitoral-pleasing reach of the external vibrating arm which intensifies the sensation to a blended whole new level of climax. 🧚‍♀【Two Removeable Covers Massager】 --The wand vibrator have a clitoral cover and breast cover, women sex toys with two vacuum suction cup fit easily over the sweet spot. the massager for women cover is made from skin-friendly silicone, wider and bigger is better for you, it can surround your sweet spot even more effectively, better to work on 5 auto and manual sucking modes， and vibrating massager covers is removable for super easy cleaning-directly flush the head under running water. 🧚‍♀【Unique Design Adult Toy】 -- Female sex toys slightly curved handle and quality silicone head make up the powerful high-frequency vibrator for women, in line with ergonomic design, our tongue licking vibrator handle is capable of completely use in the most comfortable way. The tongue toy for women against your sensitive areas; and toys for adults a round head on the other end generates ultra-powerful vibrations to help you reach the climax you want the most at that very moment. 🧚‍♀【Silky Smooth & Privacy Package】The sex toys women made from skin-safe silicone, safe & flexible. Its silky smooth material not only allows you comfortable to use but is also as well easy to clean. The package without any clit sucker description or nipple stimulators for women pleasure to help you avoid all the possible embarrassing moments. and shipped discreetly to ensure absolute privacy. We are always at your service, if you have any problem of toys for women's sex, please contact us! 🧚‍♀【USB Rechargeable Sex Toy Dildos】This adult toys for women like most rose toy, rose sex stimulator for women thrusting dildos comes with a USB charging cable, 4 hours of charge time will run the vibrator for up to 2 hours of continuous use. The sexy toys is very convenient and suitable for travel. The most versatile toy you'll ever own. How can you use sex toys for her ? It's a vibrating dildo, lube it up and it's a couples sex toys! The possibilities are endless.