Clitoral Sucking Licking Vibrator

Clitoral & Nipple Sucking: This sucking vibrator has bounced out of its high tech design with a complete design, and now features two big covers for sucking and more intense clitoral and nipple stimulation, with automatic 8 frequency suction and manual control suction to find the function or combination that works for you. 5 Tongue Licking Modes：Combined with high-quality silicone material, the soft tongue stimulates your clitoris, breasts and anus with 5 different modes, enjoy new pleasure for each licking modes, touch you to quickly enjoy the orgasm 10 Vibrating Modes：Powerful vibrations straight to your sweet spots with a whopping 10 different modes to create tantalizing sensations against the clitoris or nipples, bringing you changeable enjoyment. For mind-blowingly blended bliss, Nobody would turn down it. Waterproof&USB Rechargeable：This sucking vibrator 100% waterproof，take it into the bath or shower for aquatic play, make cleaning easy cuz you don't have to worry about getting it wet. In addition, USB fast charging provides you with long-term uninterrupted enjoyment. Privacy Package & Silky Smooth Silicone：Made from velvety-soft, skin-safe silicone, safe & flexible. Its silky smooth material not only allows you comfortable to use but also as well as easy to clean. We promise to keep our customers' information secret and discreetly Privacy packaged to ensure privacy. If you have any problem with it, please do not hesitate to contact us.