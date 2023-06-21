MOOLIGIRL

Clitoral Licking Tongue Rose Vibrator

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

💝[A SUPER-POWERED INTERNAL & EXTERNAL VIBRATOR - Get the ‘o’ in 20 seconds] Give her this rose toy and start your journey to endless pleasure. The MOOLIGIRL’s soft tongue and thrusting dildo flutter against the clit and vaginal with every rumble & thrust from its deep, powerful motor. Their rhythmic motion stimulates blood flow and increases sensitivity. Use it on neck, back, vaginal, nipples, G spot, anal,prostate or other erogenous zones. Energize your sex life with this dynamic rose sex toy! 💝[3 IN 1 Rose Toy with thrusting dildos] This rose sex toy is a 3 in 1 rose toys combined with 9 licking, 9 thrusting and 9 vibrating function. The women sex toys massages the clit and g spot simultaneously, the women sex toys hitting every nerve ending and the right spots over and over. Moreover, this rose vibrator is also a PERFECT WOMEN SEX TOY for FOREPLAY FUN. Use the female sex toys tongue licking vibrator solo or with your partner. Your sex life will be mixed with extra fun and passion. 💝[HANDS FREE Deep Thrusting Massage,hits hot spots over and over] Different form other separate sex toy, our female sex toys designed with a extra long connecting line that makes you can use the thrusting vibrator/dildo sex toy independent and enjoy hand-free fun.Plus,the tapered tip is easy to insert, back-and-forth motion makes it uniquely awesome for internal play. You can use this super-quiet little thrusting dildos for anything from gentle penetration to a wild session of thrusting FUN. 💝[Dynamic and Super Soft Tongue Licking provide you the original licking sex.] There are 10000+ nerve endings on the clitoral, our rose vibrator tongue is directly stimulating the clitoral and all other hot spots with touching, better that other sucking sex toys. Moreover, dynamic tongue make its vibration stronger, boost your arousal, and heighten sensitivity, letting you feel more than ever before. Our clit nipple licker has 9 frequencies, you can choose one of them depending on your mood. 💝[Body Safe Silicone Couples Sex Toys and Fully Waterproof Wet Fun] The whole body of this rose for women is made of super soft and body safe Silicone, no need to worry any comfortable feeling when using rose adult toy. Our adult toys for women is also fully waterproof, plus the unibody&non-porous design and removable pieces of this tongue toy for women, make the rose vibrater for women easier to clean, ensure more hygienic/odor-free than other womens sex toys for couples. 💝[Easy to Operate, Quiet and Discreet Package—no more embarrassing moments] Two buttons operation make sexy toys easy to control.You can control the tongue licking vibrator and thrusting vibrator function independently. Moreover, rose tongue for women is designed with a super quiet motor, when you use it alone, no one knows it. All our adult sex toys will ship in a discreet package and no need to worry about your neighbour knowing what's in it. Please contact us if you have any problems.