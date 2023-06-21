AVXOO

Clitoral Licking G-spot Vibrator

2 Functions + 3 Stimulation: Unlike other vibrators, our clitoral vibrator comes with tongue licking and vibrating multiple functions to provide 3 types of stimulation at the same time. The head of the toy mimics the structure of a realistic penis and the tongue licking part mimics the action of the tongue, it can stimulate your clitoris, U point and G-spot respectively 10 Swing Licking & Vibrating Modes: Our G-spot vibrator is a combination of 10 different swing tongue licking and vibration modes. 2 functions can be used at the same time to feel the dual experience. You can control the different modes according to your favorite rhythm, whether it's a gentle massage or a wild licking. Safety Silicone & Low Noise: This dildo vibrator is made of safe silicone material, it is soft ,flexible and easy to use. You do not need to worry about hurting your delicate skin, because it is so smooth and comfortable. Of course it's also very quiet, the noise at work is less than 60 decibels. Waterpoof & USB Charger: The adult sex toys with waterproof design, you can directly use it in the shower and bathtub. You only need to wash it with water before and after each use. Also it supports USB charging and compatible with multiple devices, just charge it for 2 hours, it can last for 50 minutes. Privacy Packaging & Online Service: We take your privacy very seriously, this clitoral tongue licking vibrator toy will be placed in a very discreet box, no one will know what's inside. Our products are adult products that do not expire and can be used with confidence, If you have any questions, please contact us at anytime!