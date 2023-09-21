CalExotics

Need a little extra excitement in your life? Well, now that’s possible with the Clit Exciter from CalExotics. This unique spoon-shaped vibrator has all you need to take your pleasure to the next level – get ready for some mind-blowing orgasms with this adult toy. The vibrator has a patented shape so you can ensure that you’re achieving maximum contact on all your most sensitive areas. The specially shaped tip means you can focus all your attention on your clit, whether you play with alone or with your partner. The vibrator comes in a discreet, easily concealed size, so you can carry your sexy little secret with you wherever you please. Keep it with you at all times for those moments when you just can’t contain yourself. Measuring a generous 6.5 inches long and a slender 1 inch in width, it is the perfect handheld pocket rocket that will give you the most explosive orgasms ever.