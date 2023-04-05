Steripod

Clip-on Toothbrush Protector

INCLUDES: Contains 2 Steripod Clip-on Toothbrush Protectors, fits most manual and power toothbrushes BRISTLE PROTECTION: These toothbrush protector's patented design uses fresh-scented thymol vapors, a safe and ingredient found in most mouthwashes, used to help keep toothbrushes smelling clean and fresh for up to 3 months MULTI-PURPOSE: This toothbrush protector slips onto the brush head to provide ample coverage for its bristles, while offering protection from cross-contamination between brushes, its simple clip-on design makes it perfect for travel A NEW WORLD OF CLEAN: These toothbrush protective covers are made of durable, food-safe plastic and are made without BPA STAY CONNECTED: Use hashtag #steripod to share images of Steripod Toothbrush Protectors in the wild, or text the number on the back of the package to get a 3-month replacement reminder