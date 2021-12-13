Energizer

Clip On Book Light For Reading In Bed

✅ COMPACT & PORTABLE: Handy, compact, portable Book Light runs on 2 Energizer CR2032 Batteries (included). You'll have long-lasting reading time, and can take this compact book light anywhere with you. Handy to have in power outages! ✅ ADVANCED LED TECHNOLOGY: Re-creates natural reading conditions with advanced LED technology. This type of light provides plenty of visibility for reading, but is still easy on the eyes. ✅ FLEXIBLE NECK & BUILT-IN CLIP: Compact design with flexible and collapsible neck and built-in clip make a perfect travel or camping companion or copilot. Over-sized spring clip easily attaches to books, Kindles, clipboards, visors, etc ✅ OPTIMAL BEAM SIZE: Delivers a beam broad enough to see, yet narrow enough for privacy. Great for reading your book or kindle on planes, in cars, or in a tent on a camping trip. ✅ LONG-LASTING RUN TIME: Has a run-time of up to 25 hours, perfect for those books you just can’t put down. The long-lasting power makes this light a go-to when you want to dive into a good book, even during a long power outage. ✅ VERSATILE CLIP-ON FUNCTION: Clips onto books, tablets, car visors, or any other surfaces that are 0.5 inches (13 mm) thick. Enough light to read just about anything, anywhere. ✅ THE PERFECT GIFT: A perfect small gift for students, auto mechanics, pilots, teachers, and more. This compact reading light makes the perfect stocking stuffer for those book-worms in your life!