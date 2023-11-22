Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
JBL
Clip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth® Speaker
$79.95
$44.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
Amazon
Echo Dot (5th Generation, 2022 Release)
BUY
£21.99
£54.99
Amazon
Kreafunk
Acube Bluetooth Speaker
BUY
$59.95
$99.95
The Iconic
JBL
Jbl Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
BUY
$39.95
$49.95
Amazon
Sonos
Move 2
BUY
$799.00
Sonos
More from JBL
JBL
Tune Flex True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
BUY
$49.95
$99.95
Amazon
JBL
Go 3 Portable Speaker
BUY
$49.95
Amazon
JBL
Jbl Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
BUY
$39.95
$49.95
Amazon
JBL
Tune 510bt Headphones
BUY
$24.95
$49.95
JBL
More from Tech & Gadgets
Boxlunch
Super Mario Super Star Light-up Tree Topper
BUY
$29.52
$36.90
Boxlunch
MakersRemix
Nintendo Switch Mini Tv Switch Display Dock
BUY
$32.21
$42.95
Etsy
Apple
Dual Usb-c Port Compact Power Adapter
BUY
$43.99
$59.00
Amazon
Apple
Magic Keyboard
BUY
$79.99
$99.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted