Maria Farro

Clio Thong Sandal

$172.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Undone

The Clio Flip Flop, by new footwear label Maria Farro, are an update on a classic black flip flop sandal with braided straps. Handmade in Chania, a city on the northwest coast of the Greek Island Crete, made from 100% black leather, Maria Farro sandals are made for maximum comfort, that will soften and mould to the foot with wear. Due to its handmade construction, please note there may be natural marks on the leather that are not deemed a fault but rather a sign of ethical, slow fashion.