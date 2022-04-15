Etta Avenue

Clio Task Chair

This ergonomic task chair adds some elegance to your space with a design that's equally functional and fashionable. It features a metal frame in a gold finish for some glam style, and it rests on five double casters to help you move around the tile, concrete, or hardwood floors with ease. The seat features velvet upholstery, with tufting and piped edges for a tailored look. It also comes in a variety of solid hue options to blend in with your room's style and color scheme. This office chair's seat is also height-adjustable with a 360° swivel function to suit your needs.