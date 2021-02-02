Dotted Line

Clint Storage Box And Pencil Cup Organizer

Don't let office supplies clutter up your desk and get in the way of productivity: give them a space of their own with an organizer like this one! Crafted from plastic with a solid hued, neutral finish, this organizer features two drawers, a tray, and two compartments, so it's great for catching everything from pens to notepads. And since it measures just 5'' H x 9'' W x 7'' D, you can straighten up your workspace without taking up too much of your desk.