What it is: A lightweight foundation with medium coverage and a natural matte finish that lasts throughout your workout and looks great after, too.What it does: This sweat- and humidity-resistant foundation wears for up to 12 long-lasting hours. It protects your skin with SPF 40 and won't clog pores or cause breakouts. CliniqueFIT introduces high-performance skin care and makeup essentials for your highly active life.How to use: Shake the bottle well. Squeeze a few drops of foundation onto the back of your clean hand. Using a foundation brush or clean fingertips, smooth the makeup onto your skin starting in the center of your face, blending out toward the hairline and jawline.- 1.01 oz.- 100% fragrance-free; oil-free- Allergy tested"/