United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Clinique
Cliniquefit Post-workout Mattifying Moisturizer
$29.50$14.75
At Ulta Beauty
Clinique's CliniqueFIT Post-Workout Mattifying Moisturizer is a high-performance skin care and makeup essential for your highly active life. Life-proof. Endurance tested.A lightweight, oil-free moisturizer that controls oil and shine as it mattifies. So you shine in the game, not your T-Zone. Instantly hydrates thirsty skin. Lightweight, oil-free moisturizer controls oil and shine as it mattifies. Refreshes during your workout and beyond. Allergy tested.Clinique Clean Philosophy: