Like dunking your face in a mountain stream, feeling the cool spray of a fierce and mighty waterfall, or plunging your complexion into fresh snow - but all this hydration, packed into an elegant, fine mist from your faves at Clinique. This refreshing, oil-free face spray rapidly replenishes skin's moisture level with a fine mist. What can I expect from Clinique Moisture Surge Face Spray? Bursting with moisture and activated aloe water, this must-have oil-free face spray immediately hydrates, softening and soothing skin in a flash. The ultra-portable size means you can enjoy an instant spritz of refreshing moisture anytime - think, “planes, trains and automobiles” plus your desk, your bedside table… the list of places you’ll want to stow this handbag warrior goes on and on. Oil-free and Opthamologist tested, so everyone can enjoy it. How do I use Clinique Moisture Surge Face Spray Position the spray around 30cm from your face, close your eyes, and give yourself a spritz! Ideal for use alongside your daily moisturiser, under or over makeup, or as a top of of hydration whenever your skin is feeling a little thirsty. Avoid spraying into eyes.