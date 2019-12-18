Bird + Stone

Ignite conversations and inspire action with this adjustable cuff made of upcycled brass. Each bracelet donates 10% to New York Renews, a coalition fighting for good jobs and environmental justice with 100% clean renewable energy. The bracelet shows the average temperature since 1880 which has increased by 1.4 degrees and serves as a reminder of the dire need to change our behavior. Product Details: - Made in NYC of upcycled brass - Adjustable one-size-fits-all cuff - Impact postcard with custom note handwritten by our team Impact: Each bracelet donates 10% to NY Renews, a coalition of over 150 organizations, including: labor unions, community groups, environmental organizations, faith communities, health and environmental justice advocates organizing to make New York State a model for a fair and inclusive transition to a clean energy economy while protecting workers and investing in the resiliency of communities at risk of climate change impacts.