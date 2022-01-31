Coyuchi

Climate Beneficial Wool Duvet Insert

Looking for an alternative to a down duvet? Our comfy wool insert will keep you toasty warm. It has wool batting inside, with a 100% organic cotton cover and tufts to hold the wool in place. Wool is renowned as a natural insulator, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer for year-round comfort. It’s also naturally non-allergenic and dust-mite proof, making it perfect for those with allergies and skin sensitivities. Big differences between wool and down come in loft and weight: wool is less lofty and more dense, so this insert will feel thinner and heavier on top of you than a comparably warm down duvet. For some, the added weight is beneficial to sleep, while others prefer lightweight covers. If you like warmth and weight but prefer down, consider our Winter Weight Down Duvet instead. The topper is filled with Climate Beneficial Wool sourced from a ranch in Bodega Bay, just 12 miles from our Point Reyes birthplace. We send it to a historic Michigan woolen mill where the wool is washed with biodegradable soap and rinsed with water from nearby Lake Huron. After air drying, the wool is then transferred to the mill’s original antique carding machines, which use steam and humidity in place of chemicals to finish the insert. 100% Climate Beneficial wool sourced in California from a ranch in northern California Encased in 100% GOTS Certified organic cotton shell made in the USA Benefits 1% For The Planet Please note: the tufting process may create small needle holes in the finished insert. These are part of the product and are not defects. The holes will close naturally with washing. Packaging Size Chart Care Shipping & Returns