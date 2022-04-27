Climaplex

Climaplex Strength And Volume Shampoo – 13.5 Fl Oz

Details Label info Shipping & Returns Q&A At a glance Clean Paraben Free Cruelty Free Vegan Highlights Unique structural repair and protection formula Targeting the effects from external forces that damage your hair Protects and strengthens Adds shine and enhances gloss Moisturises and smoothes the cuticle Aids volume and adds body Paraben & SLES/SLS Free Vegan Friendly & Cruelty Free Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Health Facts: Non-Toxic, Formaldehyde-Free, Vegan, Aluminum-Free, Phthalate-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Dye-Free, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate-Free, Butylparaben-Free, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Ethyl Alcohol-Free, Silicone-Free, Paraben-Free Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Basic Cleansing, Strengthening Net weight: 13.5 fl oz (US) TCIN: 83727368 UPC: 5060305161894 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-0050 Origin: Imported Description Our unique dermatologically tested Climaplex™ Technology internally and externally repairs damaged hair and hydrates and protects the hair. Suitable for all hair types, our Strength & Volume Shampoo is perfect for cleansing and adding volume to your hair care routine. Using natural keratin to help make all hair types smooth and manageable, plus moringa seed extract which is essential for boosting keratin production to strengthen and hydrate the hair whilst preventing breakage. Pair Climaplex Strength & Volume Shampoo with Clima plex Strength & Volume Conditioner to maintain healthy, conditioned hair. Our products are vegan and cruelty free, not tested on animals, paraben-free, sulfate-free and contain 97% naturally derived ingredients.