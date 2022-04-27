Climaplex

Climaplex Strength And Volume Conditioner – 13.5 Fl Oz

At a glance Clean Paraben Free Cruelty Free Vegan Highlights Unique structural repair and protection formula Targeting the effects from external forces that damage your hair Protects and strengthens Detangles and conditions Leaves hair silky smooth Paraben & SLES/SLS Free Vegan Friendly & Cruelty Free Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Health Facts: Non-Toxic, Formaldehyde-Free, Aluminum-Free, Phthalate-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Contains Coconut, Propylparaben-Free, Dye-Free, Contains Coconut Oil, Butylparaben-Free, Contains Castor Oil, Contains Aloe, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Ethyl Alcohol-Free, Paraben-Free Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Strengthening, Damage Repair Net weight: 13.5 fl oz (US) TCIN: 83727378 UPC: 5060305161917 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-9814 Origin: Imported Description Our unique dermatologically tested Climaplex™ Technology internally and externally repairs damaged hair and hydrates and protects the hair. Suitable for all hair types, our Strength & Volume Conditioner is perfect to condition, hydrate and add volume to your hair. With hydrolysed wheat proteins to reduce the hairs porosity, eliminating any frizz or tangles, the conditioner will make all hair types feel stronger and fuller. The conditioner also contains Aloe leaf juice to help protect against UV damage. Pair Clima plex Strength & Volume Conditioner with Clima plex Strength & Volume Shampoo to maintain healthy, conditioned hair. Our products are vegan and cruelty free, not tested on animals, paraben-free, sulfate-free and contain 97% naturally derived ingredients.