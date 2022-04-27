Climaplex

Climaplex Moisture & Repair Conditioner – 13.5 Fl Ozx

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Clean Highlights Unique structural repair and protection formula Targeting the effects from external forces that damage your hair Moisturises and conditions Repairs & adds shine Contains detangling benefits Paraben & SLES/SLS Free Vegan Friendly & Cruelty Free Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Health Facts: Non-Toxic, Formaldehyde-Free, Aluminum-Free, Phthalate-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Contains Coconut, Propylparaben-Free, Dye-Free, Contains Shea Butter, Contains Coconut Oil, Butylparaben-Free, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Ethyl Alcohol-Free, Silicone-Free, Paraben-Free Product Form: Cream Beauty Purpose: Strengthening Net weight: 13.5 fl oz (US) TCIN: 83727370 UPC: 5060305161924 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-2214 Origin: Imported Description Our unique dermatologically tested Climaplex™ Technology internally and externally repairs damaged hair and hydrates and protects the hair. Suitable for all hair types, our Moisture & Repair Conditioner is perfect for making your hair nourished and lustrous. We use sunflower seed in our conditioner because of its natural UV protection and nourishing properties which help to reduce frizz and dryness and prevent breakages. The lightweight, non-greasy formula also contains shea butter which not only moisturises but adds shine to all hair types. Pair Clima plex Moisture & Repair Conditioner with Moisture & Repair Shampoo to maintain healthy, moisturised hair. Our products are vegan and cruelty free, not tested on animals, paraben-free, sulfate-free and contain 97% naturally derived ingredients. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added Flame Retardants and Stain Repellent (PFAS) • Pest Control & Lawn Care - classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. Formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.