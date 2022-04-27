Climaplex

Climaplex Curl Defining Cream – 8.45 Fl Oz

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Clean Paraben Free Cruelty Free Vegan Highlights Unique structural repair and protection formula Targeting the effects from external forces that damage your hair Enhance curls, ringlets & movement Prevents heat damage Increases bounce Improves hydration Paraben & SLES/SLS Free Vegan Friendly & Cruelty Free Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Health Facts: Non-Toxic, Formaldehyde-Free, Sulfate-Free, Aluminum-Free, Phthalate-Free, Contains Argan Oil, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Dye-Free, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate-Free, Butylparaben-Free, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Ethyl Alcohol-Free, Silicone-Free, Paraben-Free Product Form: Cream Beauty Purpose: Curl Enhancing, Basic Conditioning Net weight: 8.45 fl oz (US) TCIN: 83727369 UPC: 5060305161931 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-0655 Origin: Imported Description Our unique dermatologically tested Climaplex™ Technology internally and externally repairs damaged hair and hydrates and protects the hair. Suitable for everyday use, Curl Defining Cream contains olive oil and jojoba oil which will help to enhance curly hair, ringlets and movement. This advanced formulation will increase bounce, lift and hydration to create beautifully defined, frizz free curls with added heat protection. Our products are vegan and cruelty free, not tested on animals, paraben-free, sulfate-free and contain 97% naturally derived ingredients. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added Flame Retardants and Stain Repellent (PFAS) • Pest Control & Lawn Care - classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. Formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.