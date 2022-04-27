Climaplex

Climaplex Anti-frizz Protector Cream – 8.45 Fl Oz

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Clean Highlights Unique structural repair and protection formula Targeting the effects from external forces that damage your hair Protects the hair from heat & UV damage Smoothes the hair Improves shine Paraben & SLES/SLS Free Vegan Friendly & Cruelty Free Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Health Facts: Non-Toxic, Formaldehyde-Free, Aluminum-Free, Phthalate-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Contains Coconut, Propylparaben-Free, Dye-Free, Contains Shea Butter, Contains Coconut Oil, Butylparaben-Free, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Ethyl Alcohol-Free, Silicone-Free, Paraben-Free Product Form: Cream Beauty Purpose: Smoothing Net weight: 8.45 fl oz (US) TCIN: 83727371 UPC: 5060305161948 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-5075 Origin: Imported Description Our unique dermatologically tested Climaplex™ Technology internally and externally repairs damaged hair and hydrates and protects the hair. Suitable for everyday use, Anti Frizz Protector Cream contains natural ingredients like coconut, avocado and shea butter which will help hold your sleek blow dry whilst smoothing the hair and giving shine and control. This advanced formulation will improve the structure of the hair and provide heat protection and protection from UV damage. Our products are vegan and cruelty free, not tested on animals, paraben-free, sulfate-free and contain 97% naturally derived ingredients. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added Flame Retardants and Stain Repellent (PFAS) • Pest Control & Lawn Care - classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. Formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.