Sijo

Clima Cotton Duvet Cover

$195.00 $165.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Innovative CLIMA fabric brings temperature regulation to this duvet cover crafted with environmentally friendly practices to help you sleep easier than ever. 90" x 90" Queen; 106" x 90" King 300 thread count Thermoregulating CLIMA technology promotes healthier sleep by helping maintain your optimal body temperature. Moisture-wicking, antimicrobial lyocell fibers are embedded with refined plant-derived paraffin, an additive that acts as a heat accumulator. Heat is absorbed and stored in the yarn when you or the air around you becomes too hot, to be dispersed later upon cooling down. 80% Supima® cotton, 20% Tencel® lyocell Tencel lyocell is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing Machine wash, tumble dry This product meets Nordstrom Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials OEKO-TEX®–certified materials free of harmful substances This product meets Nordstrom Responsible Manufacturing criteria: made in a factory that meets higher environmental or social standards Item #7168337 Free Shipping & Returns See more