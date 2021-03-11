Cliganic

Usda Organic Castor Oil, 100% Pure (16oz With Eyelash Kit)

$19.99 $17.99

Buy Now Review It

USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC CASTOR OIL - the strict oversight of USDA ensures the integrity of our Organic Cold Pressed Castor Oil. In other words, it’s really 100% ORGANIC. MASCARA WAND & LINER BRUSH INCLUDED! – with this Castor Oil you get free Eyelash Kit so you can apply the castor oil to your eyelashes. The wand and brush come with 2 empty vial and a funnel so you can easily refill. 100% PURE, ONLY ONE INGREDIENT - Our Premium Castor Oil is 100% Pure & Natural – No Additives, No Chemicals, No Alcohol, No Fragrance and Not Diluted (Castor Plant: Ricinus Communis). CLIGANIC 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - RISK FREE! We put a lot of effort into manufacturing quality products that will meet our customers' expectations. And we stand behind every item that we make, 100%. If you are not satisfied completely with your purchase, we will be happy to replace it or issue you a full refund. CRUELTY FREE, BOTTLED IN THE USA – Cliganic Organic Castor Oil is bottled in the USA with the highest standards. It is NOT TESTED ON ANIMALS now with the Cruelty Free Certification.