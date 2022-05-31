Hoka

Clifton 8

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Color:Blanc De Blanc/White Select A Color Aquarelle/Eggshell BlueBlack/WhiteBlanc De Blanc/Bright WhiteBlanc De Blanc/WhiteBlue Fog/Plein AirBlue Graphite/Ibis RoseCantaloupe/Silver PeonyFiesta/BluingOuter Space/AtlantisTogetherYellow Pear/Sweet Corn This fits true to size. We can help you find your size! Tell us which shoes fit you well in ourand we can recommend a size that fits you best. Women's Sizes: 5 5.5 6 6.5 7 7.5 8 8.5 9 9.5 10 10.5 11 12 Width Options: B - Medium D - Wide FREE upgraded shipping & returns with