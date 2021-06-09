Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Hoka One One
Clifton 7 Sneaker
$129.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
Stay soft and light on your feet when you sport the updated and streamlined Hoka One One® Clifton 7 road-running shoes.
Need a few alternatives?
Allbirds
Tree Dashers
BUY
$125.00
Allbirds
Hoka One One
Bondi 7 Sneaker
BUY
$150.00
Hoka One One
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 ’07
BUY
$90.00
Nike
Hoka One One
Clifton 7 Sneaker
BUY
$129.95
Zappos
More from Hoka One One
Hoka One One
Bondi 7 Sneaker
BUY
$150.00
Hoka One One
Hoka One One
Clifton 7
BUY
$103.95
Zappos
Hoka One One
Bondi 7
BUY
$149.95
Zappos
Hoka One One
Clifton 7 Sneaker
BUY
$129.95
Zappos
More from Sneakers
Allbirds
Tree Dashers
BUY
$125.00
Allbirds
Hoka One One
Bondi 7 Sneaker
BUY
$150.00
Hoka One One
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 ’07
BUY
$90.00
Nike
Hoka One One
Clifton 7 Sneaker
BUY
$129.95
Zappos
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted