Click And Grow Smart Garden Chives Plant Pods, 3-pack

£8.94

Chives (Allium schoenoprasum) Prized for their tasty flavor and tasteful flowers, chives are invaluable to any garden. Enjoy chives in soups, salads, sandwiches, and more, or use the juice from their leaves to wage war on fungal infections and mildew. Chives have been popular in Europe since the Middle Ages and will continue being popular through heavy use in French, Sweden and other cuisines. You can start harvesting single leaves gradually, one by one, approximately one month after planting. In that case cut off the whole leaf at full length. By doing so, a plant pod may last up to twelve weeks. Alternatively, you can harvest all Chives at once whenever you like. Usually they are fully grown in eight weeks.