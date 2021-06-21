Oral-B

Clic Manual Toothbrush With Replacement Brush Head

$24.99 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

Oral-B Clock is a revolutionary manual toothbrush that combines modern design with excellent cleaning performance Oral-B Clic comes with 1 ergonomic handle, 2 brush heads, and 1 magnetic holder Next Gen criss-cross bristles feature ex-filament technology, providing an exceptional cleaning experience Oral-B Clic features a replaceable brush head so that it uses up to 60% less plastic over 2 years uses 60% less plastic over 2 years vs. Regular manual toothbrush changed every 3 months as per dentist recommendation The sleek magnetic holder is perfectly designed for your bathroom wall for hygienic storage of your brush Oral B clic manual toothbrush delivers next Gen cleaning performance from Oral B. It offers exceptional plaque-removal performance, removing plaque on teeth and along the gum line. Brush heads are designed with dentists and feature multiple patented technologies, giving you a remarkable cleaning performance and a truly comfortable brushing experience. The handle is beautifully designed and durable, made out of a unique composite material, largely based on natural minerals & equipped with the unique clicfit mechanism. Oral B clic features a replaceable brush head so that it uses up to 60% less plastic over two years. Oral B clic. Expect more from a toothbrush. Uses 60% less plastic over two years vs. Regular manual toothbrush changed every 3 months as per dentist recommendation.