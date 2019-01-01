Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Lyda Beauty

Cleopatra Cat Eye Stamp

$19.99
At Lyda Beauty
Be sleek and sexy with our sleek Cat Eye Stamp. Ta... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
This Surprising Tool Will Up Your Cat-Eye Game
by Kelsey Castañon

Reviews

Press down the stamp...then fill in any gaps. Easy.

Kelsey CastañonFull-time editor
More from Kelsey Castañon

Because I'll never be as dedicated to the craft as her highness [Cleopatra] — only allowing myself an additional 30 seconds each morning to apply eyeliner — my wings always extend a few centimeters off from the other. This was something I learned to accept over time. Then, the Lyda Beauty Cleopatra Cat Eye Stamp landed on my desk, promising to stamp on a bold and even cat-eye in seconds — and suddenly, I felt all my Elizabeth Taylor-reincarnated dreams come true. Using the diamond-shaped end, all I had to do was press down the stamp at the corner of my eye, then fill in any gaps with the pointed felt-tip applicator on the other. Easy.