Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Rejina Pyo

Cleo Tiered Dress

$1010.00
At Need Supply
Ruffled dress from Rejina Pyo. Plunging V neckline with shirred front; thin straps tie behind neck. Square back with invisible zip and hook-and-eye closure. Contrast topstitching. Slim, three-quarter kimono style sleeves. Tiered skirt gathers at waist. Straight hem. Lined. Below-the-knee length. • Crepe • 59% viscose, 41% linen • Machine wash • Imported
Featured in 1 story
The 20 Best Picks From Need Supply's New Arrivals
by Eliza Huber