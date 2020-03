Auguste The Label

Cleo Sunday Button-front Midi Dress

$179.00 $62.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Feminine midi dress from Auguste The Label fitted with a button-down front, deep v-neckline and a year-round floral print. Made from a lightweight, non-stretch fabric with a curved seam at the bust, short flutter sleeves and ruffled hem at the A-line skirt. Hidden zipper at the side.