Prada

Cleo Shoulder Bag

$3100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Prada Cleo shoulder bag When it comes to bags, versatility is key. Made from black leather, this Cleo shoulder bag from Prada will be your number one choice for almost every look. And that's not just because of the colour. Highlights black leather logo plaque single shoulder strap concealed magnetic fastening main compartment Composition Outer: Leather 100% Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size OS Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 16175632 Brand style ID: 1BC499VOOOZO6