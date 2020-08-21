Vuori

Clementine Short

$58.00

Our best-selling women's shorts now feature a new and improved rise length and outseam design for a longer fit and added mobility. When things get heated, the ultralightweight four-way stretch and breathable bikini-brief liner make these shorts ready for every active opportunity that comes your way. You can be sweet and strong in the Clementine Shorts. Great for training, running and chilling.