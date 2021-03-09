Printfresh

Style No. 61157822; Color Code: 011 Bring a bit of fresh-squeezed flair to your evening routine with this charming, citrus-printed pajama set. About Printfresh Founded in 2017 by designer and entrepreneur Amy Voloshin, Philadelphia-based Printfresh specializes in whimsical, retro-inspired sleepwear, stationery, and accessories. With an eye to sustainability and ethical production methods, Printfresh works closely with manufacturers and artisans in India to create charming, handcrafted pieces with a globally inspired touch. Set includes buttondown top and pull-on shorts Organic cotton One front patch pocket; side slant pockets Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Top: 22"L Shorts: 11" rise 2.5" inseam 13" leg opening Petites: Top: 21"L Shorts: 10.75" rise 1.75" inseam 13" leg opening Plus: Top: 24"L Shorts: 11" rise 3" inseam 15.5" leg opening