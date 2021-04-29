Nature Hills

Clementine Mandarin Orange Tree

Popular Clementine Mandarin Orange Tree Seedless Famous Store Branded Mandarin Early Ripening Kids Love the Sweet Taste Easy to Peel Tolerates High Heat Why not grow your own Clementine Mandarin Orange Tree? You'll enjoy perfectly sweet and delicious Mandarin oranges anytime when you grow your own. Our seedless Clementine Mandarin Orange (Citrus clementina 'Clementine') Tree is a twin of the ancient Chinese Canton Mandarin, beloved for its sweet and juicy flesh and distinct Mandarin flavor. This variety is completely seedless, making it even more fun to eat. Clementine Mandarin Orange Tree first came to the United States back in 1909 and eventually became one of the most popular small citrus varieties on the market. Although having all the qualities of a choice Citrus fruit, early ripening, juicy and sweet flavor and mostly seedless, the small size of the Clementine was not in favor early on. Imagine that! What it lacks in size, the Clementine Mandarin orange makes up for in taste. The sweet flavor is hard to resist and it ripens early, so it is one of the first citruses to be harvested. Easy to grow, the Clementine is an early season Mandarin that ripens along with the popular Owari Satsuma Mandarin. Not as adaptable to the cold as the Owari, the Clementine, however, is very well adapted to all typical Citrus growing areas and hothouse climates where it produces superior fruit. This is where the majority of the bagged Clementines are grown commercially. Whether planted in the ground or grown in a container, the Clementine Mandarin Orange Tree is an asset. The small Clementine Mandarin is an excellent eating fruit. The peel is smooth, bright orange, and easy to remove. The deep orange fruit can be easily separated into numerous segments and are almost always seedless, with only a hint of acid, just enough to bring out the wonderful flavor. Clementine Mandarins Make Small, Healthy Snacks In more recent years, this smallest member of Mandarin fruit has quickly become one of the most well-known varieties. Once a cult following developed around its exquisite taste, the market makers followed. Bagged Mandarins offered at most grocery stores really made this cute little fruit a household staple. The small, cute, sweet orange has found a home in lunchboxes across America. We love the convenience of this quick, simple, healthy snack food. Moms love them to fill their fruit bowls with a healthy option that kids appreciate. Clementine is quick, simple and good for you, so what's not to love? #ProPlantTips for Care The Clementine Mandarin is a beautiful evergreen plant and the fruit makes it very ornamental. In warmer growing zones, these citrus trees can be planted in the yard and would make the loveliest of privacy screens. Plant one as a focal point in your garden. The Clementine - also known as the Algerian Mandarin - has the wonderful display of bright, fragrant white flowers in the spring. A great variety for container growing, enjoy the Clementine tree on your deck or in the garden in full sun. You'll need to move it indoors to protect the delicate root system from freezing temperatures during the colder winter months! Plants in containers will not need much water during their dormant winter indoors. Citrus trees will not tolerate standing water, so please don't overwater. For lush plants with dark green leaves and plenty of fruit, use a light hand with fertilizers. For plants that aren't holding on to fruit, consider applying organic citrus fertilizer monthly in spring and again in summer during the growing season. Feed planted Clementine container plants again right before you take them outside for the summer. Feed in ground planted Clementines once during the dormant season. Don't forget to extend your harvest with adding other earlier and later Mandarin selections to your collection, like Pixie or Page. That way, you'll be able to enjoy this incredible fruit for up to 10 months out of the year! Order yours today!