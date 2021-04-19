Anthropologie

Style No. 4130370060035; Color Code: 009 Here, stunning embroidery meets the season's sweetest florals to create a look of head-turning sophistication - just add strappy sandals or heels for an ensemble that both empowers and inspires. Cotton; viscose lining Eyelet detail Ruffled sleeves Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 47" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Petite falls 44.25" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Plus falls 48.25" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Model Notes Model is 5'9"