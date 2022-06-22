CLEARSTEM

Clearstem Hydraglow Anti-aging Stem Cell Moisturizer With Bakuchiol

$56.00

Anti-Aging Moisturizer: This potent, acne safe stem cell moisturizer is expertly crafted with bakuchiol (a natural alternative to retinol) and olive squalene for noticeably softer, younger, and healthier skin Revitalizing Formula: This luxurious, anti-acne moisturizer keeps working even after you take it off, making your skin look noticeably softer, younger, plumper, and healthier; Bakuchiol gives you the benefits of retinol without the toxicity Clear Promise: Our noncomedogenic cleansers, exfoliants, moisturizers, masks and serums help fight blemishes and slow the signs of aging and are free of ALL possible pore-cloggers and hormone disruptors Highest Quality: Formulated with natural and organic ingredients, we use no added chemicals to artificially hide normal variations in the color of the ingredients, and no perfumes to cover up their natural scent CLEARstem Skincare: With revolutionary formulas and clinical experience, we've helped thousands treat multiple skin concerns at once with no toxic or damaging side effects; Made in the USA and Cruelty Free with no animal testing