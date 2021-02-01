CLEARSTEM

Clearstem Clear Kit

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At CLEARSTEM

Description CLEARSTEM Clear Kit: Anti-Aging Skin Care Kit HOW TO USE: Take our skin quiz to receive tailored instructions for your specific skin type, concerns, and goals. GENTLEclean Purifying, Detoxing & Restoring BENEFITS Good for all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Excellent cleanser to remove all makeup and oil without stripping the skin. This blend is nourishing, non-drying, and even gets rid of mascara and foundation (gently, of course). Makeup artist approved. HOW TO USE (GREAT FOR MAKEUP REMOVAL.) Wet face with lukewarm water (never hot!) Heat kills skin cells. Apply a quarter-sized amount to your wet palms. Lather well; bring hands to face. Begin to gently massage cleanser into skin using circular motions (pressure should be light-medium). Massage into skin for 30-60 seconds. Use this time to take several deep breaths of the custom herb & fruit aroma. We’d love if you used this time to reflect on your day and think about 3 people who make your world better. Rinse off thoroughly with lukewarm water; pat dry. Give yourself a smile in the mirror. If you have makeup on, we recommend double cleansing OTHER USES Safe for eye makeup removal as well as a full body wash. INGREDIENTS Water/Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Oleoyl Taurate, Sorbitan Oleate Decylglucoside Crosspolymer, Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate, Sclerotium Gum, Polysorbate 20 (naturally derived), Lauryl Glucoside, Coco-Glucoside, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract*, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract*, Allantoin, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Emblica Officinalis Fruit Extract, Hydrastis Canadensis (Goldenseal) extract, Hippophae Rhamnoides (Sea Buckthorn) Seed Oil, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Seed Extract, Capsaicin (Vitamin C Bioflavinoid), Hesperidin (Vitamin C Bioflavinoid), Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Peel Oil , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Jasminum Officinale (Jasmine) Extract, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Fruit Extract. Certified Organic* VITAMINscrub Smoothing, Decongesting, Brightening BENEFITS Good for all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Smoothing scrub designed for daily use. Environmentally-friendly bamboo particles act as a polish to resurface the skin and keep pores clear. Skin’s texture will appear smooth, refined, brightened, and pores will appear smaller. HOW TO USE Wet face with lukewarm water (never hot!) Heat kills skin cells. Apply a 50-cent piece-sized amount to your wet palms. Lather until it foams! Bring hands to face. Begin to gently massage scrub into skin using circular motions (pressure should be LIGHT). Massage into skin for around 20-45 seconds, focusing more on any areas of breakouts. AVOID DIRECT EYE AREA. Use this time to take several deep breaths of the custom fruit and herb aroma. We’d love if you used this time to give yourself props for all you did that day. 30-45 seconds is the ideal amount of time to VITAMIN scrub. If skin is dry, reduce to 15-20 seconds. Rinse off thoroughly with lukewarm water; pat dry. Smile because your skin is now smoother. OTHER USES May be used on the body as well, and helps eliminate bikini line irritation, ingrown hairs, and razor burn. INGREDIENTS Water/Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Extract or Juice*, Propanediol, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Bambusa Arundinacea (Bamboo) Stem Extract, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Sodium, Cocoyl Glycinate, Cocamide MIPA, Capryloyl/Caproyl Methyl Glucamide, Lauroyl/Myristoyl Methyl, Glucamide, Sclerotium Gum, Arthemis Nobilis or Chamaemelum Nobile*, Ascorbic Acid, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract*, Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil, Capsaicin, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Seed Extract, Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Peel Oil, Citric Acid, Chromium Oxide Green, Proprietary Collagen Stem Cell Formula, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract*, Hesperidin, Hippophae Rhamnoides (Sea Buckthorn) Seed Oil, Jojoba Esters, Lactic Acid, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil*, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Fruit Extract, Ormenis Mixta, Chamaemelum Mixtum, or Ormenis Multicaulis*, Panthenol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate. Certified Organic* CELLrenew BENEFITS HORMONAL support in TWO ways; ingredients like Saw Palmetto, Green Tea, and Reishi Mushroom regulate oil production, while Tumeric and B5 halt inflammation, allowing skin to re-balance and heal. Good for ALL skin types, including dry, mature, sensitive, acne-prone, combination, and normal. We created this product because our clients needed a serum to fade scars and brown spots left behind after breakouts & sun exposure. It is Anti-aging AND Anti-acne, calming, and completely non-toxic. Collagen stem cells along with our targeted botanical extracts and natural hyaluronic base have created the perfect formula to drastically improve the appearance of your complexion no matter what your skin is going through. We’ve got you covered from your teens to your 90’s – enjoy! HOW TO USE Our signature stem cell serum LOVES you. It wants to be on you yesterday. SHAKE, SHAKE, SHAKE before use. We don’t use junk fillers or binders, so natural separation occurs. After CLEARity has had a chance to do its job, apply 2-3 pumps of CELLrenew over entire face. Massage into your skin for about 30 seconds. Massage motions are ideal for best results – circulation increases healing! Safe for whole face, lips and neck, just no eyelids. Listen closely as your skin whispers “thank you.” OTHER USES CELLrenew can also be used for post peel care as well as laser treatments, microneedling, and hair removal. Whenever the skin undergoes professional exfoliation or heat treatments, there will be inflammation that needs to calmed down ASAP. The fresh skin that has been brought to the surface also needs friendly stem cells to help regenerate quickly and aid in cellular renewal. This item also has hormonal helpers like Saw Palmetto which will calm the oil glands in the hair follicles to reduce the chance of breakouts as a side-effect of the treatment. Triple win! INGREDIENTS Water/Aqua, Hyaluronic Acid, Isopentyldiol Epilobium Angustifolium (Willowherb) Extract, Proprietary Collagen Stem Cell Formula, Proprietary Enzymes, Ganoderma Lucidum (Reishi Mushroom) Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Extract*, Serenoa Serrulata (Saw Palmetto/Palm Fruit) Extract, Trifolium Pratense (Clover Flower) Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea Leaf) Extract*, Citrus Grandis (Pink Grapefruit Peel) Oil, Frankincense Extract, Tasmannia Lanceolata (Mountain Pepper), Kunzea Pomifera (Emu Apple/Native Cranberry Fruit) Extract, Syzygium Luehmannii (Riberry Fruit) Extract, Curcuma Kwangsiensis/Curcuma Wenyujin Rhizome (Turmeric) Extract, Panthenol (Vitamin B5). Certified Organic* CLEARity Smooth, Detox, Restart BENEFITS Excellent for all skin types including acne-prone, dry, mature, sensitive, combination and normal Exfoliation serum to unclog pores and dissolve away extra skin and oil. With a perfect acid blend, specific pH, and stabilized Vitamin C bioflavinoids, you’ll experience skin that appears brighter, healthier, and free of blemishes. Because this serum also contains Vitamin C, you do not need a separate Vitamin C serum. Watch breakouts and fine lines disappear as your skin tone brightens dramatically. HOW TO USE This a change-maker, so ease into it. At first, use only at night for a week or two. Let your skin adjust to the new level of exfoliation! After 10-14 days feel free to incorporate into your morning regimen as well! P.M. Apply 3 pumps to your fingertips, and then apply to face. AVOID EYE AREA. Massage into skin, then go chill for 15-30 minutes while CLEARity does its job. This is the perfect amount of time to watch a Friends episode and write down what went well that day. Relaxation helps your skin, so get some. If after 10 days your skin is not dry, repeat this process in the A.M. as well. Use the 15-30 minutes to do something positive, like meal prep, play some tunes or plan out a happy day! OTHER USES May be used on other body parts that need some rejuvenation, like chest, tops of hands, any areas of old scars, or even the bikini line. INGREDIENTS Water/Aqua, Mandelic Acid, Propanediol, Olive Glycereth 8 Esters, Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate,Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Sodium PCA, Cameila, Sinensis Leaf Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Seed Extract, Capsaicin, Hesperidin, Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Peel Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Citrus Sinensis (Orange) Oil, Sodium Lactate, Natural Fragrance. Certified Organic*