Kiehl's

Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Corrector

$84.00

What It Is A targeted dark spot corrector that helps even skin tone and boost radiance. Formulated with Activated C (a stabilized form of Vitamin C), buffered Salicylic Acid, and Peony extract, this efficacious brightening serum helps visibly reduce the appearance of a broad array of discolorations including dark spots, hyperpigmentation and post-acne marks. Our dark spot corrector has been tested on all ethnicities and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.* Paraben-free, mineral oil-free, and dye-free. After using one bottle of our dark spot corrector:** 97% saw a visible reduction in hyperpigmentation 97% saw a visible reduction in dark spots 87% saw a visible reduction in post-acne marks *This product was tested on a multi-ethnic panel equally distributed: 25% African American, 25% Asian, 25% Caucasian, 25% Hispanic **Results based on expert grading in a 12-week clinical test on 104 subjects.