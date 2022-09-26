Soft Services

Clearing Clay

$3.50

Buy Now Review It

At Soft Services

Sulfur is a dermatological mainstay for its antifungal, antibacterial, and skin-softening properties—powerful in maintaining clear skin and healthy microbiomes on the various surfaces of breakout-prone body parts. It’s suspended in a soft clay paste at the highest potency for treating acne (10%), which can be incorporated into your routine as a daily wash, a deeper-penetrating mask, or targeted spot remedy.