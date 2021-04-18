Pretty Spirits Co

Clearing Aura Spray

$23.00

Our Clearing Aura Spray is reiki infused and perfect for a quick energy reset before or after pulling cards, journaling, or performing any of your healing rituals. You can also keep this perfect blend of fresh orange, lavender and rose at your desk to have on hand for longer work days. DETAILS 4 oz bottle. All natural. Small batch. Paraben free. Cruelty free. INGREDIENTS Purified water; essential oils of orange, lavender, geranium, palmarosa, and cedar wood; rose absolute PLEASE NOTE Scent is a subjective experience. We do our best to give transparency so you can determine if you will enjoy the scents of our products. We do not offer refunds or exchanges if you do not like the scent of a product you purchase from us. RITUAL Use your own intuition and body awareness to recognize when you need a break and an aura cleanse spritz. Take a deep breath, close your eyes and spray gently around your face and body. Take another deep inhale and full exhale as you bask in the scent and connect to the present, refreshing moment. Close out your small ritual with a powerful affirmation of self-love. IMPORTANT We use 100% pure essential oils to fragrance. If you are pregnant, nursing, or have any health condition please check for safety or consult with your doctor prior to using products with essential oils. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.