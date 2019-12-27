Whitmor

Clear Vue Stackable Shoe Box (set Of 4)

$20.99 $7.96

Buy Now Review It

Stackable design helps you save space Clear shoe storage container has vent holes to keep shoes fresh Quickly unfolds for easy storage when not in use Assembled dimensions: 11.75 x 7.38 x 3.75 inches One piece construction folds into shape Clear plastic shoe storage allows for easy identification of contents Durable plastic boxes protect shoes from dust and moisture MORE STORAGE OPTIONS: To view more of our storage products visit our brand page amazon.com/whitmor