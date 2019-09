Frisco

Clear Vinyl Dog Raincoat

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

Don’t forget to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit. One thing is clear—you don’t need to take a raincheck on your errands with the Frisco Transparent Dog Coat. Keep your plans, and your look! It provides protection from the rain with 100% waterproof vinyl that’s also 100% transparent, so you can show off your pup’s cuteness factor. It’s easy to put on and take off with fuzzy straps around the neck and belly, and has a built-in leash hole so you can be ready to go.