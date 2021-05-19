Packism

Clear Toiletry Bag, 3 Pack Tsa Approved

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Zipper closure 【TSA Approved】The 7.5 x 5.5 x 2.2 inch clear travel toiletry bag strictly follows TSA 3-1-1 liquids rule for carry-on bag of all airlines, so you can easily and quickly pass through security screening with it in the airport 【See-though & Reinforced Seams】The TSA approved toiletry bag is made of 0.5mm thick transparent PVC, make you easier to spot your items, and ensure the security staffs check the items quickly; Reinforced seams prevent the bag splitting easily, to effectively reduce the liquids leak out from this bag (zipper is not waterproof) 【Sturdy Zipper & Bigger Top Opening】The toiletry bag has the durable zipper which is glided smoothly; The zipper can be closed firmly, which strictly follows TSA 3-1-1 resealable bag require; The big top opening allows you easier to access your items in seconds 【Portable & Reusable】This quart size bag perfectly suits travel bottles, also great to store cosmetics, toiletries, toys and small stuffs; Tips to remove the smell of the small travel toiletry bag: Please firstly wash the outside and inside of the clear makeup bag with soap and water; Please unzip the bag, then leave the bag in a well-ventilated place for a few days 【Lightweight & Perfect Gift for Your Friend】The TSA approved clear makeup bag is less than 1 lb., perfect size to fit in your carry-on luggage for travel or vacations; This practical clear cosmetic bag a best choice as a gift for your friend and family. If you have any quality related problem, please feel free to tell us