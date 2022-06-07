Charles & Keith

Clear Strap Snake Print Slide Sandals

$46.00 $36.00

Make a statement with these incredibly stylish slide sandals that are worthy of an OOTD moment. The triple clear straps lend a futuristic look while remaining extremely wearable, especially in warm weather. The snake-print embossing in an exciting green hue can instantly elevate any look from basic to ultracool. Style them with a loose tank dress and a hobo bag for an effortlessly chic daytime look.