Clear Start Clearing Defense Moisturizer Spf 30

$29.50

Description This shine-reducing Broad Spectrum SPF moisturizer protects breakout-prone skin from environmental stress. Ultra-lightweight formula provides a long-lasting matte finish without clogging pores, while defending against UV rays. Benefits Works with skin’s natural microbiome to reduce shine, while antioxidants combat irritating effects of pollution. Suggested Use Apply a generous amount to cleansed face and neck, preferably 30 minutes prior to sun exposure.